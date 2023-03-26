Gaping hole of more than 5,000 vacant posts will ‘severely compromise’ schooling in KZN
The department of basic education confirmed that until the end of February, there were 30,350 teacher vacancies, including 6,185 in KwaZulu-Natal
26 March 2023 - 19:25
Education experts have warned that the failure by the KwaZulu-Natal education department to fill 5,151 administrative and staff vacancies this year will “severely compromise” the provision of quality education...
Gaping hole of more than 5,000 vacant posts will ‘severely compromise’ schooling in KZN
The department of basic education confirmed that until the end of February, there were 30,350 teacher vacancies, including 6,185 in KwaZulu-Natal
Education experts have warned that the failure by the KwaZulu-Natal education department to fill 5,151 administrative and staff vacancies this year will “severely compromise” the provision of quality education...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos