Cut your cloth to the size of your dress, court tells mom claiming maintenance
Woman with ‘concerning’ gambling habits denied urgent application for huge claims
27 March 2023 - 21:18
A Western Cape businesswoman with a “worrying track record of online gambling” has failed in her bid to get a court order instructing her soon-to-be ex-husband to pay her more than R400,000 and payment of monthly costs for her and their twins until their divorce is finalised. ..
