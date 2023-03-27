News

No barnacles growing on rehabilitated ‘Shellebrity’

‘Remarkable’ Bob the Turtle to set speed record?

Data-tracking via satellite is shedding light on loved aquatic creatures

27 March 2023 - 21:17
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Bob the Turtle is making up for lost time. The famous sea grass-munching reptile, who spent eight years circling Cape Town’s Two Oceans Aquarium, is now hurtling along the African coast at 50km a day...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I was suspended for pointing out irregularities,’ says JRA CEO after his ... News
  2. Teacher wants law to bite dentists who extract healthy front teeth of Western ... News
  3. Stellenbosch athlete who quit school rugby now American NFL star News
  4. Gaping hole of more than 5,000 vacant posts will ‘severely compromise’ ... News
  5. Public servants accept state’s revised 7.5% pay rise offer News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful