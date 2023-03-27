No barnacles growing on rehabilitated ‘Shellebrity’
‘Remarkable’ Bob the Turtle to set speed record?
Data-tracking via satellite is shedding light on loved aquatic creatures
27 March 2023 - 21:17
Bob the Turtle is making up for lost time. The famous sea grass-munching reptile, who spent eight years circling Cape Town’s Two Oceans Aquarium, is now hurtling along the African coast at 50km a day...
