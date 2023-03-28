News

Sandy saga

Big waves expose dirty secret on iconic St James beach in the Mother City

Residents say it could be leftovers from an old oil spill, but more information is needed

28 March 2023 - 20:50
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

The City of Cape Town says it is baffled by the sudden appearance of an “oil-like” black substance uncovered next to the famous St James tidal pool in False Bay...

