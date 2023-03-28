‘Thabo Bester’ body released for burial despite irregularities in death certificate and death notice
While prison officials were already suspicious a day after the apparent suicide, with no ID number to register the death at home affairs, the body was still released
28 March 2023 - 20:50
The death certificate, burial order and notice of death used by Facebook rapist and murderer, and now fugitive, Thabo Bester, in his elaborate escape from Mangaung maximum security prison, contained a series of glaring irregularities. ..
