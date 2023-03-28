News

‘Thabo Bester’ body released for burial despite irregularities in death certificate and death notice

While prison officials were already suspicious a day after the apparent suicide, with no ID number to register the death at home affairs, the body was still released

28 March 2023 - 20:50
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter

The death certificate, burial order and notice of death used by Facebook rapist and murderer, and now fugitive, Thabo Bester, in his elaborate escape from Mangaung maximum security prison, contained a series of glaring irregularities. ..

