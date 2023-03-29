Health news
Ageing much quicker? The culprit could be your mental health
Researchers say blood samples from sufferers of mental health disorders show their biological bodies are 'older' than their real age would suggest
29 March 2023 - 21:45
Ever wondered why people with mental health disorders tend to have a shorter lifespan and more age-related diseases? ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.