News

Civic body to knock on eThekwini mayor’s door over ‘city rot’

Mxolisi Kaunda’s house would be the fourth private residence of a politician the group has ‘visited’ since the start of the year

29 March 2023 - 21:44 By LWAZI HLANGU

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s house is next in the sights of civil rights body Umsinsi Wokuzimilela’s controversial “door-to-door” campaign...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Zakes Bantwini challenges Durban mayor to increase budget for artists TshisaLIVE
  2. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has insulted municipal workers, says union South Africa
  3. Motion of no confidence against eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda fails Politics

Most read

  1. ‘I was suspended for pointing out irregularities,’ says JRA CEO after his ... News
  2. Mall of Africa chaos inspired by ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of ... News
  3. Cut your cloth to the size of your dress, court tells mom claiming maintenance News
  4. Teacher wants law to bite dentists who extract healthy front teeth of Western ... News
  5. Court victory for Maritzburg homeowners over property evaluations News

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role