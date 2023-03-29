Civic body to knock on eThekwini mayor’s door over ‘city rot’
Mxolisi Kaunda’s house would be the fourth private residence of a politician the group has ‘visited’ since the start of the year
29 March 2023 - 21:44 By LWAZI HLANGU
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s house is next in the sights of civil rights body Umsinsi Wokuzimilela’s controversial “door-to-door” campaign...
Civic body to knock on eThekwini mayor’s door over ‘city rot’
Mxolisi Kaunda’s house would be the fourth private residence of a politician the group has ‘visited’ since the start of the year
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s house is next in the sights of civil rights body Umsinsi Wokuzimilela’s controversial “door-to-door” campaign...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos