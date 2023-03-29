Zuma yet to file signed answering affidavit in private prosecution review
State attorney requests the former president to deliver affidavit or ‘tender costs’
29 March 2023 - 15:01
Former president Jacob Zuma is yet to file a signed affidavit in the litigation over his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa — more than a month after a court ordered a timetable for the delivery of court papers. ..
Former president Jacob Zuma is yet to file a signed affidavit in the litigation over his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa — more than a month after a court ordered a timetable for the delivery of court papers. ..
