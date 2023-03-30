Alleged Cele link to 2010 Panday contract 'to be exposed'
They are alleged to have colluded to ensure the companies scored lucrative SAPS contracts worth R47m
30 March 2023 - 15:11 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Thoshan Panday, standing trial in the Durban high court on racketeering, fraud and corruption charges relating to alleged graft in a SAPS accommodation 2010 Soccer World Cup tender, has formally requested documents he believes will prove then police national commissioner Bheki Cele signed off on the deal...
Thoshan Panday, standing trial in the Durban high court on racketeering, fraud and corruption charges relating to alleged graft in a SAPS accommodation 2010 Soccer World Cup tender, has formally requested documents he believes will prove then police national commissioner Bheki Cele signed off on the deal...
