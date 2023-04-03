Eskom’s new exemption from reporting irregular expenditure is ‘cause for concern’: energy expert
Prof William Gumede argues that because it’s taxpayers’ money, wasteful expenditure must be explained — ‘that’s what a democracy is about’
03 April 2023 - 19:25
The decision to exempt Eskom from disclosing its irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure has been roundly criticised, but the Treasury insists it allows the power utility to manage its borrowing costs...
