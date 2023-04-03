SA food bank combats climate change while fighting hunger
Operations between March 2019 and December 2022 are estimated to have saved 409,025 tonnes of CO2e emissions
03 April 2023 - 20:27
A South African food bank has helped reduce carbon emissions — equivalent to that emitted by 88,000 cars last year — by distributing quality surplus food from the supply chain to 2,750 beneficiaries across the country...
SA food bank combats climate change while fighting hunger
Operations between March 2019 and December 2022 are estimated to have saved 409,025 tonnes of CO2e emissions
A South African food bank has helped reduce carbon emissions — equivalent to that emitted by 88,000 cars last year — by distributing quality surplus food from the supply chain to 2,750 beneficiaries across the country...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos