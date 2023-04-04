News

Meet women with disabilities and a taste for a nourishing challenge

Despite the hurdles, Stellenbosch graduates Mbali Ngcamu and Elana Solomon continue to set the bar high

04 April 2023 - 16:32

For many turning 60 means retirement or slowing down, but not for KwaZulu-Natal entrepreneur and doctorate graduate Mbali Ngcamu. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Doctor swaps private hospital job to give amputees a new lease on life News
  2. Deaf student beats all odds to become a teacher a decade after matriculating News
  3. Different strokes: ‘teachers not adequately trained to manage diversity’ News
  4. How childhood adversity curbs our potential for productive, happy lives News
  5. Fountain House is safe haven when the storms of mental illness hit Lifestyle

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  3. Three men arrested in Cape Town and held in custody to sue the state News
  4. Mayday! Mayday! Navy buildings sinking fast in Simon’s Town News
  5. Thabo Bester escape: not the first time government has had to intervene in ... News

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief