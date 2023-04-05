Chinese naval surveillance ship docks in Durban
Vessel’s presence may stoke concerns among Western powers shortly after an Iranian warship was allowed to berth in Cape Town
05 April 2023 - 21:21 By Antony Sguazzin and Prinesha Naidoo
A Chinese surveillance ship that can track rocket and spacecraft launches was docked in Durban this week, less than two months after South Africa drew the ire of Western nations by holding naval exercises with China and Russia...
