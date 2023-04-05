News

Out at sea

Ragged-tooth shark returns to ocean after five years as aquatic ambassador

Community of Struisbaai looked on as ‘catch and release’ mission is completed

05 April 2023 - 21:20
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

It’s not often you see a shark being “walked” into the ocean by adoring human beings, but that is precisely what happened recently when Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark, was set back into the ocean by the staff of the Two Oceans Aquarium...

