Road safety measures ramped up for Easter as KZN braces for ‘Vaalies’
Traffic control measures may be implemented to manage traffic flow, limit congestion, and improve safety along the N3
05 April 2023 - 21:23
As many as 2,500 vehicles per hour are expected on the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal at the start of the Easter weekend, prompting stringent safety measures, including satellite stations along the way...
As many as 2,500 vehicles per hour are expected on the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal at the start of the Easter weekend, prompting stringent safety measures, including satellite stations along the way...
