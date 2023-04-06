News

South African energy minister punts more state funds to ease electricity crisis

06 April 2023 - 19:06 By S'thembile Cele and Mpho Hlakudi

South Africa’s electricity minister has called for more state funding and exemptions on emissions limits at coal-fired power plants to help ease the nation’s energy crisis...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kidnapped biokineticist and boyfriend part ways a day after second anniversary News
  2. Mayday! Mayday! Navy buildings sinking fast in Simon’s Town News
  3. Matrics in neighbouring countries barred from writing SA’s official matric exams News
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  5. 'Please don't kill me; take the money and I will send more' News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy