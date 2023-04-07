News

Trendsetting Cape Town factory to dodge the sting of load-shedding as it switches to battery power

Swedish company Polarium, which produces sustainable energy storage solutions built on lithium-ion technology, has produced about 150,000 batteries within a year to power small homes and big corporations

07 April 2023 - 08:01

South African renewable energy producer Polarium says it is ready to start running its entire factory using self-generated battery power to stave off protracted bouts of load-shedding and lower the pressure on the national grid. ..

