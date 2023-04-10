Fort Hare employees arrested for colleagues’ murders
Vice-chancellor’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, was shot dead in January and university fleet manager Petrus Roets was killed in a suspected hit in March
10 April 2023 - 16:36
University of Fort Hare (UFH) employees are believed to be among the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of two of the institution’s staff members. ..
