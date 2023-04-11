Motsoaledi ‘did not consider the impact of terminating ZEPs’, says HSF
The Helen Suzman Foundation argued that exemption permit holders had ‘abided by the law for 14 years and had built lives in South Africa’
11 April 2023 - 18:40
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi did not consider the harmful impact of his decision to end the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) regime, the Pretoria high court heard on Tuesday. On that basis alone, his decision was unlawful, said Steven Budlender SC, counsel for the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF). ..
