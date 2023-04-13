EXCLUSIVE | Dr Magudumana ‘fake-buried’ stolen corpses, replaced bodies with wors and mealie meal

Detectives are investigating the bodies Dr Magudumana claimed from the Mangaung state mortuary and what happened to them after bags of mealie meal and rotting wors was found in the coffins in place of the bodies

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is believed to have “fake-buried” two of the three corpses she allegedly stole and is said to have arranged for bags of mealie meal and packs of boerewors to be placed in the coffins to replace the bodies...