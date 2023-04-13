News

Family ordered to vacate farm after 10 years of free accommodation

Farmer finally wins bid to evict tenants — a decade after he fired them

13 April 2023 - 22:33
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A family that has been living rent-free on a farm in Wellington, refusing to move despite requests by the farmer for them to vacate the property, has been given two months to move or face eviction. ..

