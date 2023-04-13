Maternal RSV vaccine births hope to conquer pneumonia deaths in children
This is after a large clinical trial, Matisse, conducted in SA and 17 other countries, showed that doing so significantly lowered infections in babies
13 April 2023 - 22:33
Pneumonia and bronchitis are some of the leading causes of death among youngsters with about 4,000 of SA’s children succumbing to pneumonia each year, mostly caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that infects almost half-a-million children. ..
