South Africa heading towards a ‘human catastrophe’ with Zimbabwe permits, court hears
Motsolaedi’s decision on the special permits was ‘arbitrary’, and he acted outside his legal powers, argued the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation
13 April 2023 - 20:25
Unless the court intervened, South Africa was “sleepwalking towards a human catastrophe of monumental proportions”, said Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, counsel for the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation in court on Thursday. ..
South Africa heading towards a ‘human catastrophe’ with Zimbabwe permits, court hears
Motsolaedi’s decision on the special permits was ‘arbitrary’, and he acted outside his legal powers, argued the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation
Unless the court intervened, South Africa was “sleepwalking towards a human catastrophe of monumental proportions”, said Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, counsel for the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation in court on Thursday. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos