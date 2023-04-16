News

Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic bosses

Of those surveyed, toxic workplace culture was the main reason they applied for new jobs and more than a fifth blamed an unmanageable workload

16 April 2023 - 18:18

A recent salary survey of 2,000 South African professionals by recruitment group Robert Walters has found that “rage applying” for jobs is increasing among those who reject a world of toxicity, with 62% of respondents admitting to searching for new jobs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SA missing out on tourism jobs bonanza: hotel boss News
  2. Fitting bipolar into your life is a juggling act: what the experts advise Lifestyle
  3. Have a boss from hell? WHO has got you covered as it advocates for managers to ... News

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News
  2. Family ordered to vacate farm after 10 years of free accommodation News
  3. Luxury jet for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's deportation News
  4. Court orders pension fund boss who ‘worked from home’ to repay his salary News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele