Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic bosses
Of those surveyed, toxic workplace culture was the main reason they applied for new jobs and more than a fifth blamed an unmanageable workload
16 April 2023 - 18:18
A recent salary survey of 2,000 South African professionals by recruitment group Robert Walters has found that “rage applying” for jobs is increasing among those who reject a world of toxicity, with 62% of respondents admitting to searching for new jobs...
