Bullets fly in suburbs as zama zamas’ turf war threatens Ekurhuleni residents’ lives
The battle has been going on for a few years but has intensified in the past year
17 April 2023 - 20:40
An intensifying turf war between groups of zama zamas threatens the lives of residents who stay across from the Simmer and Jack Landfill in Germiston, Ekurhuleni. ..
Bullets fly in suburbs as zama zamas’ turf war threatens Ekurhuleni residents’ lives
The battle has been going on for a few years but has intensified in the past year
An intensifying turf war between groups of zama zamas threatens the lives of residents who stay across from the Simmer and Jack Landfill in Germiston, Ekurhuleni. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos