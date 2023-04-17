IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, Durban businessman
Assets worth more than R165m taken upon execution of court order
17 April 2023 - 16:31 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Assets worth more than R165m — including designer handbags, perfume and liquor — have been seized from Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and others on trial on racketeering, fraud and corruption charges relating to alleged corruption in a SAPS accommodation 2010 Soccer World Cup tender...
IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, Durban businessman
Assets worth more than R165m taken upon execution of court order
Assets worth more than R165m — including designer handbags, perfume and liquor — have been seized from Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and others on trial on racketeering, fraud and corruption charges relating to alleged corruption in a SAPS accommodation 2010 Soccer World Cup tender...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos