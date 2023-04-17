News

Pick n Pay’s confusing cashback promo deal must be pulled

Retailer found to have misled its Smart Shoppers

17 April 2023 - 19:47 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Pick n Pay has been found to have made misleading statements in an online promotion relating to Smart Shopper discount benefits and has been ordered to withdraw the advertising. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Family ordered to vacate farm after 10 years of free accommodation News
  2. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News
  3. Luxury jet for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's deportation News
  4. Court orders pension fund boss who ‘worked from home’ to repay his salary News
  5. Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras