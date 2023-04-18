Allegations of Bester’s assault and abuse ‘unlikely to save Magudumana in court’
The public has started to question whether the doctor was a victim of violence at the hands of the ‘Facebook rapist’
18 April 2023 - 21:12
Despite recent reports of Thabo Bester allegedly assaulting and threatening his accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana, this would likely fail as a defence due to the list of allegations levelled against her, experts say. ..
Allegations of Bester’s assault and abuse ‘unlikely to save Magudumana in court’
The public has started to question whether the doctor was a victim of violence at the hands of the ‘Facebook rapist’
Despite recent reports of Thabo Bester allegedly assaulting and threatening his accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana, this would likely fail as a defence due to the list of allegations levelled against her, experts say. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos