Magistrate’s lecture on drugs aside, man guilty of panga attack does not deserve a new trial
‘The state proved your guilt beyond reasonable doubt,’ court tells man who hacked two women
18 April 2023 - 21:13
A Kimberley man sentenced to four years in jail for hitting his mother-in-law in the head with a panga and slicing his drug-addict girlfriend’s arm open, has lost his appeal for a new trial after claiming he was wrongly convicted and had not given a fair trial. ..
