News

Magistrate’s lecture on drugs aside, man guilty of panga attack does not deserve a new trial

‘The state proved your guilt beyond reasonable doubt,’ court tells man who hacked two women

18 April 2023 - 21:13
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A Kimberley man sentenced to four years in jail for hitting his mother-in-law in the head with a panga and slicing his drug-addict girlfriend’s arm open, has lost his appeal for a new trial after claiming he was wrongly convicted and had not given a fair trial. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'I could have died' – Bongani Fassie recounts 'panga attack' TshisaLIVE
  2. Elderly Limpopo woman and daughter attacked by panga-wielding man South Africa
  3. KZN crime scene expert recalls 'panga and pipe assault' while protecting ... South Africa
  4. Mpumalanga teen's leg chopped off in horror panga attack South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  2. Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic ... News
  3. Family ordered to vacate farm after 10 years of free accommodation News
  4. IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, ... News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras