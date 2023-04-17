News

SpaceX delays much-hyped Starship launch after 'pressurisation issue'

Giant rocket's takeoff on hold for at least 48 hours

18 April 2023 - 14:56 By Loren Grush

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has delayed the launch of its next-generation Starship rocket, putting off for at least two days the key step before sending crewed missions into deep space...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Angry Tesla Shanghai workers vent to Elon Musk over bonus cuts news
  2. Tesla margins in focus as EV price war kicks into high gear news
  3. Maye Musk, a woman who always makes a plan Lifestyle
  4. Kenya launches first operational satellite into space: SpaceX Sci-Tech
  5. Twitter to let users offer content subscriptions in monetisation push Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  2. Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic ... News
  3. Family ordered to vacate farm after 10 years of free accommodation News
  4. IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, ... News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras