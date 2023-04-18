News

Teacher who caused havoc at school fundraising event loses bid for reinstatement

Lwazi Zulu was fired in June 2021 and lost a subsequent appeal against his dismissal with the department

18 April 2023 - 21:13
Prega Govender Journalist

A teacher who was sacked for misconduct after being found guilty of disrupting a fundraising event at school has lost his bid for reinstatement. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  2. Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic ... News
  3. Family ordered to vacate farm after 10 years of free accommodation News
  4. IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, ... News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras