News

Western Cape judge Lister Nuku gets nod for Competition Appeal Court post

The CAC is a key regulatory body in competition matters, hearing appeals from the Competition Tribunal

18 April 2023 - 21:14 By TAURIQ MOOSA

Tensions ran high during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews on Tuesday to fill Competition Appeal Court (CAC) vacancies...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Molemela gets JSC nod for SCA president South Africa
  2. High court dismisses judges Seriti and Musi's challenge to the JSC Act South Africa
  3. DA's Mazzone barred from parly committee pending security clearance Politics
  4. Six months and counting: JSC yet to decide on tribunal for Hlophe and Goliath News

Most read

  1. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  2. Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic ... News
  3. Family ordered to vacate farm after 10 years of free accommodation News
  4. IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, ... News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras