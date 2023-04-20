‘Czech underworld preparing for the return of Radovan Krejčíř’
Justice ministry says it is investigating the source of reports that crime lord’s deportation is being planned
20 April 2023 - 22:00 By GILL GIFFORD
Crime lord Radovan Krejčíř’s extradition to his home country has emerged again with foreign media houses reporting that the Czech underworld is preparing for his return “before the end of this year”...
‘Czech underworld preparing for the return of Radovan Krejčíř’
Justice ministry says it is investigating the source of reports that crime lord’s deportation is being planned
Crime lord Radovan Krejčíř’s extradition to his home country has emerged again with foreign media houses reporting that the Czech underworld is preparing for his return “before the end of this year”...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos