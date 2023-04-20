‘I said my last words in that car’: EMPD cop sentenced after battering ex, taking her on nightmare ride
He was given four years’ imprisonment for abduction and five years for assault GBH
20 April 2023 - 22:01 By HENDRIK HANCKE
A woman has told of her nightmare ordeal when her ex-boyfriend, an Ekurhuleni metro police officer, kidnapped and severely assaulted her after she rejected his attempts to get back together with her...
