EDITORIAL | No grey area: SA cannot be seen as a money-laundering haven
SA must tighten its money flow controls or it will remain banished to the greylist for the foreseeable future
24 April 2023 - 20:15
The Sunday Times this past weekend revealed how terror funding got funnelled through locally owned money transfer systems. The two-month long investigation into the intricacies of the money flows exposed glaring holes in our financial vigilance systems. As a result, at least R400m in suspicious transactions took place between January 2020 and March 2021. Some of the money is believed to have gone to Isis leaders who orchestrated a series of bomb attacks in Kampala, Uganda two years ago that killed 11 people and wounded 39. ..
