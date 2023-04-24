News

EDITORIAL | No grey area: SA cannot be seen as a money-laundering haven

SA must tighten its money flow controls or it will remain banished to the greylist for the foreseeable future

24 April 2023 - 20:15

The Sunday Times this past weekend revealed how terror funding got funnelled through locally owned money transfer systems. The two-month long investigation into the intricacies of the money flows exposed glaring holes in our financial vigilance systems. As a result, at least R400m in suspicious transactions took place between January 2020 and March 2021. Some of the money is believed to have gone to Isis leaders who orchestrated a series of bomb attacks in Kampala, Uganda two years ago that killed 11 people and wounded 39. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Ministerial load-shedding battle latest delay in solving energy ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | SA football needs more than lip service to proper safety nets for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | NSFAS’s R5.1bn mistake shows lack of basic checks and balances Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Don’t keep us in the dark about the extent of SA’s energy crisis Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | What will it take for transport department to steer us off the road ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Limpopo family ranch called Phala — not Phala Phala — listed for sale in Dubai ... News
  2. Where there’s smoke: eThekwini asks security agency to probe pump station ... News
  3. Zuma says he has a sufficient prima facie case to prosecute Ramaphosa News
  4. Frenzy for overpriced drink is a prime case of showing off News
  5. Win for controversial Hermanus ‘cliff path’ as appeals by land owners falter News

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...