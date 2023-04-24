Zuma says he has a sufficient prima facie case to prosecute Ramaphosa
Answering Ramaphosa’s interdict application, the former president also lambastes the NPA’s conduct as ‘nothing short of disgraceful and dishonourable’
24 April 2023 - 17:16 By FRANNY RABKIN
Former president Jacob Zuma has made out “a sufficient prima facie case” for his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa — “which is all that is required at this stage”, he said in court papers filed in the Johannesburg high court. ..
Former president Jacob Zuma has made out “a sufficient prima facie case” for his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa — “which is all that is required at this stage”, he said in court papers filed in the Johannesburg high court. ..
