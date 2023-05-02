For now the cupboard is not bare, says KZN premier as she assesses school nutrition saga
Despite reports of shortages at some schools, Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the province is prepared
02 May 2023 - 16:58 By LWAZI HLANGU
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says there is enough food for all school-going children on Tuesday, even though the food supplied in some schools would not last a week...
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says there is enough food for all school-going children on Tuesday, even though the food supplied in some schools would not last a week...
