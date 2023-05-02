‘I cried when I was appointed health MEC’: Qedani Mahlangu at Life Esidimeni inquest
Former Gauteng health MEC tells Pretoria high court she broke down when she got the job as she knew she would be entering ‘the lion’s den’
02 May 2023 - 14:42
Qedani Mahlangu said she broke down and cried when she was appointed Gauteng health MEC in 2014, saying she knew she would be entering the “lion’s den”...
