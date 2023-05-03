SA's new money: the inside story from the Reserve Bank
Mandela, a honey bee, a whale and a spinning colour circle all play a role in combating counterfeiting
03 May 2023 - 20:54 By GILL GIFFORD
A Cape honey bee on a 10c piece, a R5 coin with a southern right whale, the Big Five portrayed as families and see-through shapes in each banknote are among the features in South Africa’s newly designed money. ..
A Cape honey bee on a 10c piece, a R5 coin with a southern right whale, the Big Five portrayed as families and see-through shapes in each banknote are among the features in South Africa's newly designed money.
