News

Teacher gets the boot after squeezing pupil’s breast

The former Ga-Rankuwa teacher admitted to joking but denied squeezing or touching the pupil’s breast

03 May 2023 - 20:53
Prega Govender Journalist

A teacher accused of “squeezing” a grade 12 pupil’s breast and saying it was “nice” has been booted out of the profession. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  2. Teacher who caused havoc at school fundraising event loses bid for reinstatement News
  3. ‘I wanted to look him in the eye’: UK man flies to SA to see former teacher in ... News
  4. Ho yes, you will: education dept ordered to reinstate teacher accused of ... News
  5. Teacher smeared primary school pupil’s lips with Vaseline, said he wanted to ... News

Most read

  1. Lawyers' body moves to interdict suspension of Gauteng judges News
  2. UKZN PhD graduate explores use of vultures in traditional medicine News
  3. MPs bay for blood after schools close due to feeding scheme food shortages News
  4. Frenzy for overpriced drink is a prime case of showing off News
  5. Makro the cheapest for basics News

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York