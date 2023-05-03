Teacher gets the boot after squeezing pupil’s breast
The former Ga-Rankuwa teacher admitted to joking but denied squeezing or touching the pupil’s breast
03 May 2023 - 20:53
A teacher accused of “squeezing” a grade 12 pupil’s breast and saying it was “nice” has been booted out of the profession. ..
Teacher gets the boot after squeezing pupil’s breast
The former Ga-Rankuwa teacher admitted to joking but denied squeezing or touching the pupil’s breast
A teacher accused of “squeezing” a grade 12 pupil’s breast and saying it was “nice” has been booted out of the profession. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos