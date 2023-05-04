Inter-ministerial committee to meet next week on ICC arrest warrant for Putin
As a signatory to the Rome Statute, the country is obliged to arrest Russian president Vladimir Putin if sets foot on South African soil
04 May 2023 - 22:35
The interministerial committee (IMC) tasked with considering government’s options regarding an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant of arrest for Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to hold its first meeting soon. ..
