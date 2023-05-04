UDM and Eskom in court tussle over Kusile corruption documents
The party and other applicants are fighting to compel the power entity to lift its ‘veil of secrecy’, says lawyer
04 May 2023 - 22:34 By FRANNY RABKIN
The UDM, other opposition parties, NGOs and individuals will be back in the high court on Friday, fighting for access to documents about corruption at Eskom’s Kusile and Medupi power stations and documents related to the $8.5bn (R156bn) pledged at COP26 by the US and European countries for South Africa’s Just Energy Transition programme. ..
