KSD to invest R2.6m to support spaza shops in rural villages
King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor unveils ambitious plan towards supporting SA-owned spaza shops in rural villages in its 37 municipal wards
07 May 2023 - 20:54 By FREESIKHO NTSHOBANE
Though SA has at least 200,000 spaza shops, they are rarely acknowledged for their contribution to the country’s economy. And many of them are in the hands of foreign nationals. But King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality bosses are on a quest to change the status quo, particularly in the rural areas...
