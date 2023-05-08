News

New study suggests rape stems from ‘pervasive patriarchal culture’

The sexual abuse of women and children is written into the DNA of our country, says expert

08 May 2023 - 20:18
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

If rape was the work of a “few bad apples” then SA could easily stop it by getting rid of “bad men”. However, a new study suggests that rape is the product of a “pervasive patriarchal culture”. ..

