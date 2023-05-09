News

Exclusive ‘yacht club’ cruise ship and Durban Eye to float KZN’s tourism boat

The ‘ship within a ship’ boasts 71 cabins and includes private dining, a private swimming pool and butlers

09 May 2023 - 17:13 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

One of the biggest Mediterranean Shipping Company vessels is expected to berth in Durban, breathing new life into the economy of KwaZulu-Natal with its exclusive “yacht club” offerings...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. King Shaka reassures travellers after fire alarm activated two days in a row South Africa
  2. Inside the tug of war over King Shaka airport News
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Don't make SA a playground for rich foreigners Opinion
  4. Themba Khumalo resigns from Tourism South Africa South Africa

Most read

  1. I owe it all to my village, says mining mogul Hoboyi News
  2. From mute to speaking seven languages: academic wunderkind raises his voice News
  3. ANC on a global peace brokering mission for Russia, lobbying friends and foes ... News
  4. Two officials who were promised R2.5m each to assist Bester escape only ... News
  5. SA’s political bigwigs on opposite ends over King Charles III coronation News

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...