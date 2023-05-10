Say sorry, Gun Free SA urges Cele, who faces lawsuits over stolen SAPS firearms used to kill

Nine affected families joined the class action that was launched at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on Wednesday

Gun Free SA (GFSA) extended an olive branch to police minister Bheki Cele at the launch of a class action lawsuit against his ministry on behalf of families whose loved ones were killed with firearms taken from police custody and were supposed to have been destroyed. ..