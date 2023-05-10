News

Teacher cleared after claim that he sent photos of his penis to pupil

The alleged recipient has declined to testify against the educator, who has been on suspension since 2019

10 May 2023 - 21:01
Prega Govender Journalist

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a pupil is relieved after being cleared of the charge. ..

