Teacher cleared after claim that he sent photos of his penis to pupil
The alleged recipient has declined to testify against the educator, who has been on suspension since 2019
10 May 2023 - 21:01
A KwaZulu-Natal teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a pupil is relieved after being cleared of the charge. ..
Teacher cleared after claim that he sent photos of his penis to pupil
The alleged recipient has declined to testify against the educator, who has been on suspension since 2019
A KwaZulu-Natal teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a pupil is relieved after being cleared of the charge. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos