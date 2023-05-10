W Cape education launches boot camp to claw back Covid learning losses
The ambitious plan is among a range of interventions that the provincial education department is set to implement
10 May 2023 - 21:02
In a desperate bid to claw back “substantial learning losses” suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, 10,000 pupils in grades 4, 7 and 8 in the Western Cape will attend boot camps over Saturdays and school holidays. ..
