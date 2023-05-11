Varsity College apologises after father threatens legal action over ‘drug raid’
Durban businessman demanded an apology for the manner in which his daughter and her friend were treated during the raid
11 May 2023 - 13:43
Varsity College has apologised to students who were “harassed” and had life-saving prescription medication seized in a “drug raid” at its Durban North campus two weeks ago. ..
Varsity College apologises after father threatens legal action over ‘drug raid’
Durban businessman demanded an apology for the manner in which his daughter and her friend were treated during the raid
Varsity College has apologised to students who were “harassed” and had life-saving prescription medication seized in a “drug raid” at its Durban North campus two weeks ago. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos