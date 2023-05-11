Zulu king, Jacob Zuma attend graduation for prince who urges youth to emulate King Shaka
Prince Zulu called on the youth to emulate the exploits of the King Shaka in overcoming the challenges by showing a drive to succeed
11 May 2023 - 20:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Former president Jacob Zuma received a standing ovation at a University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremony at the Westville campus on Thursday...
Zulu king, Jacob Zuma attend graduation for prince who urges youth to emulate King Shaka
Prince Zulu called on the youth to emulate the exploits of the King Shaka in overcoming the challenges by showing a drive to succeed
Former president Jacob Zuma received a standing ovation at a University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremony at the Westville campus on Thursday...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos